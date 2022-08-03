H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 950,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,193 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $24,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 349.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,808,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,182 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,492,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 770.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 478,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 423,277 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,069,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,904,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,098,000 after acquiring an additional 262,017 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRB opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $40.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

