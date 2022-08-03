HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 550 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 550 ($6.74) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s current price.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a GBX 720 ($8.82) target price on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($9.80) price target on HSBC in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 525 ($6.43) price target on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.86) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 618.30 ($7.58).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 534.40 ($6.55) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 526.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 519.67. The company has a market cap of £107.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,113.33. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.95).

In other news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 15,000 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($92,084.30).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

