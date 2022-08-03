Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €64.00 ($65.98) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.92) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.79) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($71.13) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €60.00 ($61.86) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($68.45) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €56.92 ($58.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €51.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.19. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($43.35) and a fifty-two week high of €59.98 ($61.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

