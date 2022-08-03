Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Given New GBX 9 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 12 ($0.15) to GBX 9 ($0.11) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.18) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Hummingbird Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

LON:HUM opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.10) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of £33.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70. Hummingbird Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 8.01 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 23 ($0.28). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.99.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.