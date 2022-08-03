IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for IDEX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.89. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $7.93 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2022 earnings at $7.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.82.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $206.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.46. IDEX has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $20,081,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

