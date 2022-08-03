IG Group (LON:IGG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($14.83) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IG Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,095 ($13.42).

IGG opened at GBX 793.50 ($9.72) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of £3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 862.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 713.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 761.58. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 646.75 ($7.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 947.50 ($11.61).

In related news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.37), for a total transaction of £122,837.55 ($150,517.77). In related news, insider Jonathan Moulds purchased 100,000 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 703 ($8.61) per share, for a total transaction of £703,000 ($861,414.04). Also, insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.37), for a total transaction of £122,837.55 ($150,517.77).

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

