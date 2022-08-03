Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 6,612 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 6,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $546,283.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,057.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 497 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $32,041.59.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,000.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $28,950.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 775 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $37,153.50.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 2.24. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average is $60.81.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PI. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Impinj by 16.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,568,000 after purchasing an additional 31,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Impinj by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Impinj by 4.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 697,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

