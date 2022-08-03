Inogen (INGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.56 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Inogen to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen Stock Performance

Inogen stock opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $680.40 million, a P/E ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.02. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 124.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 273.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Inogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.