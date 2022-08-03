Inogen (INGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.56 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Inogen to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Inogen Stock Performance
Inogen stock opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $680.40 million, a P/E ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.02. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
Inogen Company Profile
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
