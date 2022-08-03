Insider Selling: Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,109,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

Shares of SBCF opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBCF shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

