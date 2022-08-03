Insmed (INSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.20% and a negative net margin of 217.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, analysts expect Insmed to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94. Insmed has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

In related news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,081.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,222,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,468. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 20,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 262,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,081.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 11.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Insmed by 190.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 112,407 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the first quarter valued at $804,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 115.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 106,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 57,325 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 11.7% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INSM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

