Integrity Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 2,669 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after purchasing an additional 254,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,069,000 after purchasing an additional 346,881 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $159.14 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.03. The company has a market capitalization of $312.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,021 shares of company stock worth $73,765,625 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

