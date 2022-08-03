Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $100.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average of $113.68. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

