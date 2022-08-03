InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 46,435 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.36% of InterDigital worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. CWM LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $54,399.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,712.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $54,399.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,712.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $97,996.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,155.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

InterDigital Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on InterDigital in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.13 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. InterDigital had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

