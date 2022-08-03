International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 180 by Sanford C. Bernstein

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) received a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 136 ($1.67) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.65) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, July 18th. set a GBX 140 ($1.72) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 140 ($1.72) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 174.54 ($2.14).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

LON IAG opened at GBX 116.24 ($1.42) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 102.14 ($1.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 199.50 ($2.44). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 116.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 134.85. The firm has a market cap of £5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

