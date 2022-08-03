Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,964 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25.

