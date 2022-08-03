Investors Buy High Volume of Applied DNA Sciences Call Options (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 19,501 call options on the company. This is an increase of 88,541% compared to the average daily volume of 22 call options.
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of APDN opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.26. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $7.88.
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 96.17% and a negative return on equity of 131.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.