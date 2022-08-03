Investors Buy High Volume of Applied DNA Sciences Call Options (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 19,501 call options on the company. This is an increase of 88,541% compared to the average daily volume of 22 call options.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of APDN opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.26. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $7.88.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 96.17% and a negative return on equity of 131.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APDN. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 29,998 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

