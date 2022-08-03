iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,948 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $11,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

