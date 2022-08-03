iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.69.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.