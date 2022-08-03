iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Holdings Lifted by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,356,000 after purchasing an additional 234,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,758,000 after purchasing an additional 62,425 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $88.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.09.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

