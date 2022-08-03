iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAK. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $388,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAK opened at $80.77 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a one year low of $76.68 and a one year high of $93.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.86.

