Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Position in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Separately, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AstroNova by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the period. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstroNova in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

AstroNova Trading Up 2.8 %

AstroNova Profile

Shares of ALOT opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. AstroNova, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $88.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

