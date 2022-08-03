Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $165,000 Investment in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCV. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 615,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 41,224 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 123,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the period.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VCV opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.0415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

