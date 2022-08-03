Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $165,000 Investment in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCV. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 615,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 41,224 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 123,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the period.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of VCV opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $14.49.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Profile
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV)
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.