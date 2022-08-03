Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,088 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRBK. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

FRBK stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $228.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $5.67.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

