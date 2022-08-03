Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Duluth by 313.5% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duluth in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Duluth in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Duluth in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duluth by 151.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Duluth from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Duluth Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Duluth Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

