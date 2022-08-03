Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,217 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Blue Apron were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APRN. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Blue Apron by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $29,826.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,803 shares of company stock worth $57,913. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Blue Apron stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $12.76.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.75 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 191.76% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

