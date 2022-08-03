Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report released on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.27. The consensus estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services’ current full-year earnings is $9.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.84 EPS.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST stock opened at $339.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $275.89 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WST. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,796,302,000 after purchasing an additional 664,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $307,506,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,703,000 after buying an additional 171,554 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,526,000 after buying an additional 91,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,441.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after buying an additional 84,312 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.