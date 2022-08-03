Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 659.10%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TPX. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

NYSE TPX opened at $26.96 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

