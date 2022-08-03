Jefferies Financial Group Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $77.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a maintains rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.46.
ON Semiconductor Stock Performance
Shares of ON stock opened at $65.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average of $57.47. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 199,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,014,000 after acquiring an additional 34,735 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.