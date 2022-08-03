Jefferies Financial Group Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $77.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a maintains rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.46.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $65.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average of $57.47. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Activity

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 199,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,014,000 after acquiring an additional 34,735 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

