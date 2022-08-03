JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JELD. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 121,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,683,483.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,268,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,727,947.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Stock Up 3.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.21.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.