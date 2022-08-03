JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Cut to $21.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JELD. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of JELD-WEN from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JELD-WEN from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of JELD opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.21.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 121,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,483.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,268,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,727,947.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 26.9% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

