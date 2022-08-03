JMP Securities Lowers Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target to $20.00

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ABR opened at $15.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 41.40 and a quick ratio of 41.41. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.35% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $84.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Melvin F. Lazar purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 227,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 152,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after purchasing an additional 124,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.