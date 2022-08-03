John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

NYSE JBT opened at $111.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $177.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.54 and its 200-day moving average is $117.53.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $32,313.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,649 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,273.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $99,978. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,546,000 after purchasing an additional 723,720 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,752,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,098,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

