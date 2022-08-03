JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Boosted by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.1% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 44,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 17,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

