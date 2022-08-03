JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 49.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,986 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.