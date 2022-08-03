JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rothschild Capital Partners LLC

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 4.9% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $76,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.6 %
NYSE JPM opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $330.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
