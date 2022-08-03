KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 112,993 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in KBR were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in KBR in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 109,052 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 160,185.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 86,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $6,366,000.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.00%.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,046.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,387.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,046.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KBR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on KBR in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

KBR Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.