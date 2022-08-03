Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €685.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been given a €685.00 ($706.19) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.03% from the stock’s previous close.

KER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €645.00 ($664.95) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays set a €773.00 ($796.91) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €717.00 ($739.18) target price on Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($690.72) target price on Kering in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €685.00 ($706.19) target price on Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of EPA KER opened at €543.50 ($560.31) on Monday. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($238.51) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($430.31). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €505.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €550.16.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

