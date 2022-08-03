Kevin Patrick Moran Sells 2,239 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,239 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $24,561.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,448.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a market cap of $589.19 million, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.47. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $21.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $60.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Articles

