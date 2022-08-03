Kevin Patrick Moran Sells 2,239 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,239 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $24,561.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,448.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a market cap of $589.19 million, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.47. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $21.44.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $60.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
