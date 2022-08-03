KeyCorp Comments on Meta Platforms, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. KeyCorp currently has a “Maintains” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $9.83 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ FY2022 earnings at $9.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.02 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on META. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.70.

NASDAQ:META opened at $160.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.13 and its 200 day moving average is $183.37. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at $924,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after buying an additional 2,281,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $9,595,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

