Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €40.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €40.00 ($41.24) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($68.04) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($90.72) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €77.00 ($79.38) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.95) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($91.75) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Price Performance

KGX stock opened at €42.43 ($43.74) on Monday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($59.66) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($84.35). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €58.24.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.