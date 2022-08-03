Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) & Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Critical Comparison

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Americold Realty Trust pays out -733.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out -123.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Americold Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Kite Realty Group Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Americold Realty Trust and Kite Realty Group Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Americold Realty Trust 1 5 5 0 2.36 Kite Realty Group Trust 0 1 6 1 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $33.40, indicating a potential upside of 2.64%. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.28%. Given Kite Realty Group Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kite Realty Group Trust is more favorable than Americold Realty Trust.

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Americold Realty Trust $2.71 billion 3.23 -$30.45 million ($0.12) -271.17 Kite Realty Group Trust $373.32 million 11.27 -$80.81 million ($0.68) -28.26

Americold Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust. Americold Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kite Realty Group Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Kite Realty Group Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Americold Realty Trust -1.20% -0.84% -0.41% Kite Realty Group Trust -24.52% -4.77% -2.37%

Risk & Volatility

Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats Americold Realty Trust on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

