Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 863,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the June 30th total of 1,073,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 454.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AHODF shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €30.00 ($30.93) to €31.00 ($31.96) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €28.20 ($29.07) to €28.00 ($28.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

Shares of AHODF opened at 27.12 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of 25.45 and a 1 year high of 35.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 26.36.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

