Landsea Homes (LSEA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.47. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $316.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Landsea Homes to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Landsea Homes Price Performance

NASDAQ LSEA opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. Landsea Homes has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $313.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

In other news, Director Mollie Fadule purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mollie Fadule acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,838,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $45,000,003.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,039,555 shares in the company, valued at $260,767,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Landsea Homes by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Landsea Homes by 187.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 92,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Landsea Homes by 26.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

