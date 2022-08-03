Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 65,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 125,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 26,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Argus reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.14. The company has a market cap of $330.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

