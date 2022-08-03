Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.85. 152,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 221,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $392.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 23,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,782.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,255,025 shares in the company, valued at $145,752,573.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Life Time Group news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher bought 4,671 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $62,591.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,742,591.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 23,072 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,782.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,255,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,752,573.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 28,119 shares of company stock worth $366,517 in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

