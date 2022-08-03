Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Stock Price Down 4.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $51.00. The company traded as low as $48.17 and last traded at $48.42. Approximately 2,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 790,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.94.
LNW has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
Light & Wonder Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.16. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.70.
About Light & Wonder
Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.
