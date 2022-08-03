Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Lightspeed Commerce has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $146.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. On average, analysts expect Lightspeed Commerce to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LSPD opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.75. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 12.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 52.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.76.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

