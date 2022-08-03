Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,202,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,288 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LINC shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Friday, June 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $210.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

