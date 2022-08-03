Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $27,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,895,000 after acquiring an additional 718,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,572 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,029,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,273,000 after purchasing an additional 82,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,887,000 after acquiring an additional 81,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.75.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:LAD opened at $265.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.20 and a 52-week high of $384.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.64 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,998 shares of company stock worth $3,394,840. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

