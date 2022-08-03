LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:LIVBU) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 8th

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:LIVBU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 8th. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 8th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIVBU opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $773,000.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp.

